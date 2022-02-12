Other States

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election | Dynasts are sleepless after first round of voting, says PM Modi at rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 took a swipe at the Opposition parties, saying that after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | BJP is sweating in the winter of north India, says Naresh Tikait

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, he said for such leaders the ‘mantra’ of democracy is “government of the family, by the family and for the family”.

Prime Minister Modi said the people of the State have realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and mafias. Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya for which Mr. Modi was addressing the rally would go to polls in the third phase on February 20.


