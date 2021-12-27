Other States

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 | Shah to address three public rallies in poll-bound State on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Orai, Uttrar Pradesh on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi districts on Tuesday as part of the BJP's campaign for the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh media co-incharge, Himanshu Dubey, on Monday said Mr. Shah is scheduled to visit the State on Tuesday and address three rallies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Mr. Shah will address a public meeting at 12 noon at GIC Ground in Hardoi, at 2 p.m. at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar in Sultanpur and at 4 p.m. at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Bhadohi's Gyanpur, Mr. Dubey said.

He is scheduled to address public meetings in Orai in Jalaun and Kasganj on Sunday.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Shah was incharge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. He was the party's national president during the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 6:02:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uttar-pradesh-assembly-election-2022-amit-shah-to-address-three-public-rallies-in-poll-bound-state-on-tuesday/article38048569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY