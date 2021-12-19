Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi Adityanath of ‘tapping’ his telephones

Lucknow

19 December 2021 16:54 IST

Samajwadi Party chief also asked reporters to “remain alert, if you are speaking to me"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to his talks every evening.

Mr. Yadav made the allegation while dubbing Adityanath as the most “anupyogi’ (useless) Chief Minister and seeking to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll formula “UP+Yogi=Upyogi”, aimed at asserting the utility of the Mr. Adityanath Government for U.P.'s growth.

A day after a string of Income Tax Department’s raids and searches at some SP leaders’ offices and residences, Mr. Yadav also alleged that wary of its impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP Government would be misusing various enforcement agencies more and more to persecute SP leaders in days to come.

Advertising

Advertising

"All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This 'anupyogi' Chief Minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening," Mr. Yadav alleged.

He also asked reporters to “remain alert, if you are speaking to me." The entire country knows that whenever the BJP is about to lose an election in any State, the frequency of the misuse of various enforcement agencies by the BJP rises, alleged U.P.’s former Chief Minister.

"The BJP is following the Congress’ way. Like Congress, it is rearing to use the central agencies to instil fear (rival among political parties),” said Mr. Yadav.

“Seeing the atmosphere in the state, I can say that the Yogi Government will not last. The people have made up their mind for a 'yogya' (able) Government,” he said. “No government could be more 'anupyogi' (useless) than this government. It has ruined Uttar Pradesh."