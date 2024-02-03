Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget session begins on stormy note

February 03, 2024 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - Lucknow

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature which began on Friday witnessed protests by MLAs and MLCs of the Samajwadi Party (SP). They disrupted Governor Anandiben Patel’s address with slogans of “Rajyapal wapas jao”. The Governor continued to read her address amidst the sloganeering in the joint sitting of both houses- Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders chanted “Jai Shri Ram” in response.

The Governor described the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the affirmation of the country’s cultural pride which would leave an indelible mark on its history. “Establishing of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, stands as a profound manifestation of the resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. It represents further affirmation of India’s cultural pride,” she remarked.

Investment proposals

Talking about the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, Ms. Patel added that investment proposals worth more than ₹40 lakh crore received from investors had the potential to generate jobs for more than 11 million people. “Proposals, spanning different sectors across the 75 districts of U.P., hold the potential to generate employment opportunities for roughly 1.10 crore people. To translate these proposals into reality, groundbreaking ceremonies will be conducted,” she said.

While the BJP praised the Governor’s address, the SP described it as ‘disappointing’. “Hon’ble governor’s address was an attempt by the state government to cover up its failures in checking poverty, backwardness, unemployment and inflation,” said Ameeque Jamei, a SP spokesperson.

The Budget session is likely to witness more confrontation over issues like law and order, caste census and investment. The state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the budget of the U.P. Government on Feburary 5. Political and bureaucratic circles in the state are abuzz with indications that the state government is likely to present a populist budget of above seven lakh crore, its highest ever focused on infrastructural development and economic upliftment.