Uttar Pradesh approves formation of industrial township in Bundelkhand

September 13, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the formation of a new industrial city in Bundelkhand region, aimed at developing it on the lines of Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority), an industrial city located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the State. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The State government described the decision as a way for the integration of Bundelkhand region districts into the broader development framework of Uttar Pradesh, amid a bid to generate employment opportunities through infrastructural enhancements. “Under the Chief Minister Industrial Area Expansion and New Industrial Area Promotion Scheme, the proposal to develop a new industrial township on the lines of Noida by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi has been approved. In the first phase of the project, an industrial city will be established by acquiring 35,000 acres of land from 33 revenue villages in Jhansi,” Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said after the Cabinet meeting.

Uttar Pradesh made a provision for additional ₹5,000 crore for the project. The Minister added that the area around Jhansi would be developed as an industrial city on a total of 14,000 hectares. Bundelkhand region is among the most backward regions of of the State in various parameters of development with low per capita income.

