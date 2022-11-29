Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath reviews master plan for Ayodhya City-2031, bats for sustainable development

November 29, 2022 07:47 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Lucknow

CM Yogi laid emphasis on a "common building code" in areas surrounding the Ram temple, saying similar shaped buildings and identical paints on them will add to the project's beauty

PTI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the master plan for Ayodhya City-2031. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the master plan for Ayodhya City-2031 and directed officials to develop it as a model city of urban development with ease of living as its basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Envisioning Ayodhya as a climate-friendly city, the Chief Minister directed officials to plan the project in such a way that all boats and steamers operating in Saryu river run on green fuel and vehicles on road are powered by electricity.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister laid emphasis on a "common building code" in areas surrounding the Ram temple, saying similar shaped buildings and identical paints on them will add to the project's beauty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development of 'Dharmanagari' is the government's top priority, and the people of the country and the world are eager to see a 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya' (grand new Ayodhya)," Mr. Adityanath said.

Asking the officials to focus on sustainability, Mr. Adityanath said the current urban population of Ayodhya was about 5.5 lakh and as it was estimated to reach 11-12 lakh by 2031.

"In such a situation, the master plan of this important city has so far been prepared keeping in mind the needs of the future," he said and highlighted that the entire project should be built around ease of living.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to draft proposals to name all intersections after sages, women and great characters from Ramayana.

Keeping tourists in mind, Mr. Adityanath directed the officials to plan parking area at a maximum of two kilometres east of the temple during off-season and push it back to five kilometres during festivals.

The Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 proposes six entrances: from Lucknow, Sultanpur, Rae Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur and Gonda to Ayodhya city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US