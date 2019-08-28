Utah to help Rajasthan in renewable energy sector

The Utah State of the U.S. will help Rajasthan in the integration of resources and technology for renewable energy through policy exchanges, which will facilitate transfer of technology for energy storage, scheduling and forecasting, electric mobility and strengthening of power transmission networks.

MoU signed

The State government’s Energy Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development as part of the U.S.-India State and Urban Initiative here on Monday.

The MoU will ensure cooperation between the two States for meeting the challenges in the energy sector.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Naresh Pal Gangwar said the MoU would pave the way for energy partnership between Rajasthan and Utah with the emphasis on energy efficiency and implementation of smart technology for reducing transmission and distribution losses.

“The agreement will be mutually beneficial, as it will identify new domains with the progress of partnership,” he said.

Laura Nelson, Executive Director, Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development, who signed the MoU on behalf of the western U.S. State, made a presentation on the initiatives taken in the energy sector in Utah.

Representatives of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies were also present on the occasion.