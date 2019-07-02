Use paper ballots for Assembly polls: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Monday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government to conduct the Assembly polls on ballot instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“In Lok Sabha you (BJP) won a massive mandate. It is being said that you will win more than 220 Assembly seats. Everyone is wondering how you won. Therefore, I dare you to hold the next Assembly elections on ballot paper instead of machines,” Mr. Patil said while initiating the discussion on an Opposition’s resolution.

“If the election is held on ballot paper, the government’s real popularity will be clear,” he said, prompting uproar from the ruling benches.

BJP’s Baburao Pacharne raised the point of order claiming it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who had discarded the EVM malfunction theory. Mr. Pawar replied saying in a democracy everyone is entitled to their views and Mr. Patil’s opinion cannot be judged from his own statement outside the House.

Mr. Patil appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring a resolution in the Assembly asking the Election Commission of India to hold elections on ballot paper. “Just like the act for Maratha reservation we will pass this resolution unanimously. It will show whom Maharashtra supports,” Mr Patil said.

Earlier, Mr. Patil accused Mr. Fadnavis of aiding irregularities in the construction of Seven Eleven Hotel within the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation by cutting mangroves.

“The hotel has been built by destroying mangroves and the permission letter has the CMs sign. The hotel has a partnership of BJP MLA Narendra Mehta’s brother,” Mr. Patil said.

He also alleged that Darshan Developers, a company which extended donations to the BJP formed four shell companies and raised loan worth ₹2,000 crore without having any project.