‘Use of Chinese PPE kits after doctors nod’

The Assam government has decided to use the Chinese personal protective equipment (PPE) kits only after doctors are satisfied with their quality in view of the controversy over having allegedly imported them by bending rules.
Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had last week said Assam was the first State in the country to directly order 50,000 PPEs from China. He also said the Centre, which had earlier imported such kits separately, had been kept in the loop.
The PPEs had come directly in a cargo flight from Guangzhou to Guwahati on April 15 evening. However, reports that the Defence Research and Development Organisation had trashed the PPEs have made the State government decide not to use them for now. Mr. Sarma said he checked with the DRDO, which denied having rejected the kits
