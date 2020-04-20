Other States

‘Use of Chinese PPE kits after doctors nod’

The Assam government has decided to use the Chinese personal protective equipment (PPE) kits only after doctors are satisfied with their quality in view of the controversy over having allegedly imported them by bending rules.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had last week said Assam was the first State in the country to directly order 50,000 PPEs from China. He also said the Centre, which had earlier imported such kits separately, had been kept in the loop.

The PPEs had come directly in a cargo flight from Guangzhou to Guwahati on April 15 evening. However, reports that the Defence Research and Development Organisation had trashed the PPEs have made the State government decide not to use them for now. Mr. Sarma said he checked with the DRDO, which denied having rejected the kits

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 12:56:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/use-of-chinese-ppe-kits-after-doctors-nod/article31384298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY