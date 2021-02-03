Use of ballots will defeat parties supporting EVMs: NCP

Mumbai

03 February 2021 16:58 IST

Those winning elections due to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be defeated if polling for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls is held using ballot papers only, the NCP said on Wednesday.

"The party the people like in a true sense will be known if the 2024 Assembly polls are held using 100% ballot papers. (If that happens) those winning elections using EVMs will get defeated," NCP's Maharashtra chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement without naming any party or individual.

His comments came a day after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole asked the State legislature to frame a law to make available to the electors the option of casting votes using ballot papers too besides EVMs.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, had in the past demanded the Election Commission to revert to the ballot paper system while alleging the EVM tampering in polls.

On the other hand, the BJP had previously hit out at the Opposition for raising doubts over the credibility of the EVMs.

Tapase also referred to political parties in the past flagging several concerns before the Election Commission over technical glitches in and tampering of EVMs.

"It is natural that Patole's instruction to the state legislature on framing such a law will rankle some people, but it is an important step of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state towards strengthening democracy," he added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are the key constituents of the MVA.