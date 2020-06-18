Use diplomacy to ease tension, says Farooq

Srinagar

18 June 2020 22:34 IST

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for “employing sober diplomatic channels” to ease the tension on the Line of Actual Control between India and China in Ladakh.

Expressing concern over “the perilous and worst clashes” between the Indian and Chinese troops, Dr. Abdullah said, “War is no solution; it will only aggravate the predicaments of the people living in Southeast Asia. Both countries should engage in a profitable dialogue and congregate their efforts to bring long-lasting peace to the entire region.”

Dr. Abdullah, a five-time Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, said he was convinced that the governments of both countries were aware of the repercussions of a major fallout.

“I pray for lasting peace to the entire region. I also extend my sympathies to the families of jawans who have lost their lives on the LAC following a deadly face-off with Chinese troops,” he said.