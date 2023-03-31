ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. govt. launches TransFormation salon to support career opportunities for trans community members

March 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Karen Klimowski said that while using USAID’s principle ‘Do nothing about them without them’ as a guide, members of the transgender community were directly involved in designing and establishing the salon

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

The U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) inaugurated TransFormation, a salon owned and operated by members of the transgender community. Photo credits: @usaid_india

TransFormation, a salon owned and operated by members of the transgender community, was inaugurated by U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director for India Karen Klimowski, on International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The salon would offer services for all in an inclusive and stigma-free environment.

“The U.S. government is proud to support TransFormation, where anyone— regardless of how they identify— can access salon services in a safe and inclusive environment for all guests,” Consul General Hankey said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We recognise and celebrate the important contributions of transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people and take pride in supporting improved health outcome through innovative models, that mobilise communities to take charge of their financial and physical health,” he said.

Mr. Karen Klimowski said that while using USAID’s principle ‘Do nothing about them without them’ as a guide, members of the transgender community were directly involved in designing and establishing TransFormation, which is a priority for USAID as they prioritised locally-led and inclusive development.

“The salon will not only serve the community, but also enhance career and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local transgender community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US