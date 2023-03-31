HamberMenu
U.S. govt. launches TransFormation salon to support career opportunities for trans community members

Karen Klimowski said that while using USAID’s principle ‘Do nothing about them without them’ as a guide, members of the transgender community were directly involved in designing and establishing the salon

March 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
The U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) inaugurated TransFormation, a salon owned and operated by members of the transgender community. Photo credits: @usaid_india

TransFormation, a salon owned and operated by members of the transgender community, was inaugurated by U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director for India Karen Klimowski, on International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The salon would offer services for all in an inclusive and stigma-free environment.

“The U.S. government is proud to support TransFormation, where anyone— regardless of how they identify— can access salon services in a safe and inclusive environment for all guests,” Consul General Hankey said.

“We recognise and celebrate the important contributions of transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people and take pride in supporting improved health outcome through innovative models, that mobilise communities to take charge of their financial and physical health,” he said.

Mr. Karen Klimowski said that while using USAID’s principle ‘Do nothing about them without them’ as a guide, members of the transgender community were directly involved in designing and establishing TransFormation, which is a priority for USAID as they prioritised locally-led and inclusive development.

“The salon will not only serve the community, but also enhance career and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local transgender community,” he said.

