Urban body polls: SP, others fared better than BJP, says Akhilesh

May 17, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party’s performance in the civic polls was much better compared to the 2017 elections, adding that despite the BJP using “all nefarious means”, the SP and others have together done better than the BJP. He also accused the officers of “acting” as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the election.

“The SP’s performance in the Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Councils was much better compared to 2017. The BJP influenced the election in every nefarious way, yet the SP and others together have done better than the BJP,” said Mr. Yadav.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the BJP government giving proof of dishonesty by sending honest officers to inactive posts. “The BJP government is giving proof of its dishonesty by sending honest officers to inactive posts. The victory of SP’s Nagar Panchayat President by 22 votes in Saharanpur was not changed by an honest officer even after pressure, the government transferred the officer,” wrote Mr. Yadav on Twitter, adding the SP is with the honest officers.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh local body polls, the ruling BJP swept the Mayoral elections, winning all 17 seats and 813 Corporator seats in the Municipal Corporations. In Nagar Palika Parishads, the saffron party won 89 president seats and 1,360 councillor seats, while in the Nagar Panchayats, it won 191 presidents and 1,403 ward members. The SP failed to win any Mayoral post across 17 Municipal Corporations in Uttar Pradesh, but registered success in the posts of 191 corporators in Municipal Corporations. Mr. Yadav-led party won 35 posts of Nagar Palika Parishad presidents across the State and 425 councillors posts in Nagar Palika Parishad. The SP won 79 Nagar Panchayat president posts and 485 ward members posts in Nagar Panchayat across the state. In Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat, a large number of independent candidates have won across the state. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won the posts of 85 corporators in Municipal Corporations, while winning 16 president posts of Nagar Palika Presidents and 191 corporators.