U.P.’s Republic Day tableau to showcase Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh tableau in this year’s Republic Day parade will showcase Ayodhya’s cultural heritage and include a model of the Ram temple being built in the ancient city.
An official release by the State government says the tableau mirrors “Ayodhya’s ancient cultural heritage, values and beauty”. In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki has been shown composing the Ramayana. “In the middle part, Shri Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya’s cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, has been shown. The model of temple in itself generates the feeling of devotion and reverence,” the release said.
The mural shows important socio-religious episodes from the Ramayana: the embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri’s berry by Lord Ram; the salvation of Ahilya; ‘Kewat Samvad’; Hanuman bringing the sanjivani buti; Jatayu-Ram Samvad; Ashok Vatika, and other scenes. “The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit,” the release said.
The grand Deepotsava of Ayodhya has been featured consistently since 2017 in the Guinness World Records. Sadhvis and sants (holy men and women) would walk on both sides of the tableau, expressing their love for Lord Ram.
Founded by Ikshvaku, the release described Ayodhya as the epitome of sanatan sanskriti (eternal culture) all over the world.
