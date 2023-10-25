ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim man beaten to death by mob in Hapur district of U.P.

October 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 07:39 am IST - Lucknow

The police claim that a minor accident led to an argument, and things got worse when a group of people attacked the victim

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab from the video tweeted by PTI. Heavy police presence was seen in the area as tension prevailed overnight. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tension have gripped a Hapur village after a 25-year-old Muslim youth was beaten to death by an angry mob on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night after the motorbike of the victim, Irshad Mohammad, hit a man, who was participating in Dusshera celebrations in Hapur district’s Luhari village. The accident led to a verbal row which soon escalated to violence after a group of people beat up Mr. Mohammad. After the assault, Mr. Mohammad was rushed to the local public health centre where doctors declared him as ‘dead on arrival’.

In the aftermath of the killing, tempers are high in the area, and the district administration has been forced to depute additional forces, including a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to control any potential communal flare-ups.

“We have arrested two people, and teams have been formed to nab the four other accused named in the First Information Report (FIR). We are keeping a close vigil in the area. After the incident, a PAC has also been deployed along with the additional district police to control the situation. The FIR is lodged at the Bahadurgarh police station under sections 302 (murder), 148 (armed with deadly weapon) and a few other sections,” Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar told The Hindu.

