U.P.’s coronavirus count rises to 227 with 94 linked to Tablighi Jamaat

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 227 on Saturday with 94 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 11 live updates | PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8

Of these, 21 have fully recovered while others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The state’s count on Friday was 174 and two people — one each in Basti and Meerut — have died.

There has been a steep rise in the cases in the past two days, primarily because of a number of those linked to the Jamaat testing positive, Prasad said, adding that the number of districts affected by the virus has also gone up to 27.

Wherever the cases are reported, an aggressive campaign is undertaken and those showing symptoms are quarantined and their samples sent for testing, Prasad said.

He said those testing positive are immediately placed in isolation.

All districts have been told to check four samples every day of those complaining cold and cough.

Also read: COVID-19: Modi directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a total of 1,281 people associated with the Jamaat have been identified of which 977 have been quarantined.

Besides, 306 foreigners have been identified in the state and 36 FIRs have been registered under the Foreigners Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that 228 passports have been seized.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a video conference with religious leaders of different districts on Sunday, Mr. Awasthi added.