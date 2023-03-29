ADVERTISEMENT

Uproar in Tripura Assembly over script for Kokborok dialect

March 29, 2023 06:04 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Agartala

TIPRA MLAs demanded that Roman script be allowed in examinations

The Hindu Bureau

The Tripura Assembly on Tuesday witnessed an uproar as members of the TIPRA Motha (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) staged a protest to demand Roman script for the Kokborok dialect spoken by most of the indigenous people of the State. The Speaker had to briefly adjourn the House to restore order.

TIPRA, which is now recognised as the main Opposition party in the State, has been pushing several contentious demands, including a “Greater Tipraland” — a separate State for Tripura’s 33% tribal population.

TIPRA demands a replacement of Bangla script with Roman for the Kokborok dialect, which is the second official language in Tripura. It wants the change to take place in all levels of examinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma raised the issue through a ‘calling attention notice’ and claimed that several tribal students opted out from the recently held school leaving examinations because the Roman script was not allowed.

Chief Minister Manik Saha suggested a discussion at a later date, but TIPRA MLAs insisted on an instant assurance on the script issue.

Unsatisfied with the CM’s reply, they rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans. After sometime, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen announced a 10-minute adjournment as the House was unable to transact scheduled business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US