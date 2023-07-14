Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over killing of teenager in Karauli

July 14, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Jaipur

The opposition BJP on Friday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the murder of a teenager in Karauli district and demanded a statement from the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 1.15 pm after the special address of President Droupadi Murmu, Speaker CP Joshi took up the listed business.

At the same time, the BJP stormed into the well.

The speaker said the opposition has the right to raise public issues but it has to be done under rules. He said the House runs by the rules.

Joshi said he will use all his rights as the Speaker if anything was imposed on him by the opposition.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the intention of the opposition legislators was not to disturb the House but they were agitated over the Todabhim (Karauli) incident.

Rathore demanded a statement from the state government over the issue. However, the speaker rejected the demand saying, “Not now”.

The body of the 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with acid before murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, are sitting on a dharna there.

The speaker made obituary references and the House paid tributes to former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, former MLAs Abdul Aziz, Pushpa Devi, Bhanwar Lal Joshi, and Balasore train accident victims after which the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for development of nation: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on July 14 said public representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the nation and society.

Instead of “me or mine”, it should be “ours”, Ms. Murmu said while addressing members of the Rajasthan Assembly here.

The eighth session of the Rajasthan assembly resumed on July 14. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by Speaker C P Joshi.

Addressing the legislators, Ms. Murmu said sometimes, people are so influenced by their leaders that they try to be like them and they also see what their leaders are doing for the country, state, society, women and youths.

Not only should the behaviour of public representatives be people-centric, their thoughts should also be such, the President said.

Instead of “me or mine”, it should be “ours”, she said.

“There will be no development in the country or society if one thinks about oneself. We should ask ourselves what we have done for the people who gave us this responsibility,” she added.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Speaker Joshi also addressed the House.

Ms. Murmu is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 15.

She will address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association here in the evening, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.