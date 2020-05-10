UPPCL provident fund scam: CBI examines two IAS officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has examined two IAS officials, Alok Kumar and Aparna U, in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) provident fund scam.

“Mr. Kumar was UPPCL Chairman from May 2017 to July 2019, while Ms. Aparna served as its Managing Director from October 2017 to July 2019. During their tenure, funds to the tune of Rs.4,323 crore were invested in various housing finance companies, including DHFL,” said a CBI official.

Mr. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS official, and Ms. Aparna of the 2001 batch are of Uttar Pradesh cadre. “Based on the findings, they were examined by the probe team,” the official said.

DHFL is under investigation in the Yes Bank case.

The UPPCL case was initially registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The CBI took over the investigation on March 5. Among those named were Praveen Kumar Gupta, the then Secretary of UP Power Sector Employees’ Trust, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then Director (Finance) of UPPCL.

They were arrested by the UP police in November 2019. Former UPPCL Managing Director A.P. Mishra was also arrested in the case. In all, 11 accused persons are currently in judicial custody.