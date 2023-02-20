Upendra Kushwaha resigns from JD(U), announces formation of a new political party

February 20, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Patna

Rebel JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha resigned from the party on Monday and announced the formation of a new political outfit, named ‘Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal’. Mr. Kushwaha also announced his resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council.

Mr. Kushwaha will be the national president of the new party. The announcement comes after he convened a two-day open session (February 19 and 20) of the JD(U) workers in the city in which he sought suggestions from the party workers for the future political strategy moving forward.

Mr. Kushwaha has lately been at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He had continuously attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned his leadership and recently many verbal wars had also broken out between Mr. Kushwaha and other top leaders of the JD(U).

In an interview with The Hinduon Febrruary 15, the JD(U) leader had said, “I am not upset with Nitish Kumar ji. Everything was going well in Mahagathbandhan but suddenly the talk of projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister started. Even the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders claimed that there was a deal between the RJD and the JD(U) and accordingly, Nitish ji is supposed to make way for Tejashwi as the CM of Bihar. I have strong objections to this.”

He added that the RJD leader “will ruin Bihar the way his father Lalu Yadav did. Bihar would be destroyed and drowned if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister. People still get goosebumps remembering the terror of RJD. The era of jungle raj will return If Tejashwi becomes the CM.”

Earlier, close associate of Mr. Kushwaha and Member of National Executive Council JDU Madhaw Anand alleged that JD(U) National President Lalan Singh is deliberately working not only to bring down the dignity of the party, but also to humiliate the Chief Minister of Bihar.

“Some senior leaders of Janata Dal-United are engaged in destroying the party so that JD(U) can merge with RJD,” he alleged.

“Lalan Singh should publicly tell that under his leadership what conspiracy is being hatched to weaken the party. Why is the merger of the Janata Dal United with RJD not being denied by the party?” he said.

Recently several times the Bihar CM also publicly raised questions about the intention of JD(U) leader Mr. Kushwaha.

(With inputs from ANI)