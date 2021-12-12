Update on steps to check illegal coal mining: HC to Meghalaya Govt.

GUWAHATI:

12 December 2021

The court underlined the need for political will to ‘curb and altogether stop’ illegal mining

The High Court of Meghalaya has asked the State Government to file a report on the measures taken to stop illegal coal mining.

The National Green Tribunal had in April 2014 banned the hazardous rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya. But mine owners have been extracting and transporting coal illegally, with some operations leading to major mishaps killing at least 30 people in the last five years.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on December 10, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W. Diengdoh also underscored the need for the political will to “curb and altogether stop” illegal mining.

“In this cash-strapped State, mining licenses may be a source of revenue and the state should file a report through the Chief Secretary as to the measures which have been adopted to stop illegal mining,” the order of the bench read.

The amicus curiae submitted there was rampant illegal mining across the State but little action had been taken by the government.

The court said copies of its order seeking an update on steps to check illegal mining must be shared with all District Magistrates for necessary action.

The slightest suspicion that any person is functioning without a licence or in excess of the areas or conditions specified in it should prompt the District Collector to take immediate appropriate steps, including initiating criminal action against the persons, the court ruled.

“The entire matter should be monitored by the Chief Secretary and a report filed, indicating the action which has been taken when the matter appears a fortnight after the vacation,” the order further reads.

The court said it would be open to the Chief Secretary to obtain any information on illegal mining activities from the amicus curiae since he had undertaken some visits to locations where it was perceived that illegal mining activities were conducted.

Shillong-based activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has for long been fighting a battle against illegal coal mining, was sceptical about the Government taking any steps.

“We know the State government will not implement the order. Illegal coal mining is happening under their nose but they instead manipulate,” Ms. Kharshiing alleged.

She and fellow activist Amita Sangma had survived a brutal attack from the coal mafia in 2018.