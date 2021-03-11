U.P. youth held under anti-conversion law

A youth was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district under the anti-conversion law for allegedly kidnapping and forcibly marrying a minor, police said on Wednesday.
A case of kidnapping along with provisions of the recently enacted anti-conversion law has been lodged against the man while further sections of law, if required, will be added after the girl’s statement, police said.
Police are also searching for the person who facilitated the nikah ceremony.
Tabarak Khan, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar and living in a rented house in Shahpur police station area, kidnapped the 14-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood and forcibly married her on March 1.
He issued threats to her life and warned against telling anyone about the marriage and sent her back to her home the same day, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath