U.P. youth held under anti-conversion law

A youth was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district under the anti-conversion law for allegedly kidnapping and forcibly marrying a minor, police said on Wednesday.

A case of kidnapping along with provisions of the recently enacted anti-conversion law has been lodged against the man while further sections of law, if required, will be added after the girl’s statement, police said.

Police are also searching for the person who facilitated the nikah ceremony.

Tabarak Khan, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar and living in a rented house in Shahpur police station area, kidnapped the 14-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood and forcibly married her on March 1.

He issued threats to her life and warned against telling anyone about the marriage and sent her back to her home the same day, the police added.