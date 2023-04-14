U.P.: Yogi, Mayawati, Akhilesh pay tributes to Ambedkar amid exchanging barbs

April 14, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Top Uttar Pradesh leaders paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, a Dalit icon, who headed the drafting committee of India’s Constituent Assembly, on his birth anniversary with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, alleging that opponents had tried their best to weaken her Dalit-centric party due to their ‘narrow, casteist and communal mindset’, but it had continued to stand by taking inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar.

While the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that other political parties did politics in the name of Dr. Ambedkar, it was the Modi government which had fulfilled his vision of uplifting the downtrodden.

“Narrow, casteist, capitalist and communal forces tried all kinds of tactics to weaken the BSP, but in spite of such ups and downs, those associated with the party stood their ground with all they had,” Ms. Mayawati wrote in a tweet in Hindi. She added, “taking inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was formed on this day, 14th April, 1984, to take forward the mission of self-respect and to unite the people who were divided on the basis of caste, which has set an example of social change and economic liberation specially in U.P..”

The BSP leader made a rare public appearance in the State capital and said the struggle of Dr. Ambedkar was a ray of hope for millions of poor labourers, the deprived and other toiling people.

The U.P. CM described Dr. Ambedkar as the voice of every underprivileged and added his dream was being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Upliftment of the downtrodden is no longer just a slogan, Babasaheb’s dream is being realised on the ground today under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said while adding many only did politics in the name of Babasaheb in this country, but only Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked to realise his dreams and vision.

Grand monument

The U.P. CM said the work of construction of Baba Saheb Memorial and Cultural Centre was now in the final stage and a grand monument, which would not be of stones but the centre of Baba Saheb’s thoughts and inspirations, will soon be inaugurated.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, along with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, participated in an event at Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh and pledged to take his social movement forward.

“Today, on the great occasion of Babasaheb’s birth anniversary, I had the great fortune of visiting his birthplace and Mhow, the ultimate pilgrimage for social justice and social change. We all together take a pledge to take Babasaheb’s social movement forward,” said Mr. Yadav.

The SP chief’s visit with the ASP leader clearly hints towards a realignment in the SP-led Opposition camp, with the Dalit group led by Mr. Ravan likely to join hands with the SP going into the 2024 polls. Mr. Ravan who founded Bhim Army in 2014, and later a political front Azad Samaj Party on 15 March 2020, has not tested any electoral success in U.P. but is considered to enjoy support among the Dalit population in the Western part of the State.

