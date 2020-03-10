U.P. yet to decide on moving SC over posters

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was yet to decide on approaching the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order to immediately remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The posters, bearing the photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the protests in December last, had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow last Thursday.

‘Highly unjust’

The High Court on Monday ordered the Lucknow administration to remove them. It had termed the posters “highly unjust,” saying it was an “absolute encroachment on the personal liberty of individuals.”

“Nothing has been decided on this yet. We will decide what we have to do,” Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, told PTI, when he was asked about reports that the State government would challenge the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court.

Asked about any meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had with senior officers, Mr. Awasthi said: “No such meeting was held.”

A Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the District Magistrate and the Lucknow Police Commissioner to submit a report in this regard by next Monday.