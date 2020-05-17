U.P. withdraws notification on increased work hours

Other States

The government had passed a notification diluting provisions of the Factories Act of 1948 and increased work timings by providing certain exemptions to factories.

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn its recent order increasing daily work hour shifts in manufacturing units from the existing 8 hours to 12 hours.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had on May 8 passed a notification diluting provisions of the Factories Act of 1948 and increased work timings by providing certain exemptions to factories.

The decision was challenged in the Allahabad High Court through a petition by the U.P. Workers Front. After the court issued the State a notice in the matter, Suresh Chandra, principal secretary, Labour department, in an order dated May 15 directed the hief State counsel to inform the court that the notification to increase work hours was withdrawn.

The matter is listed for May 18.

