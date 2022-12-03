U.P. vendor loses both legs while retrieving his belongings thrown by police on tracks

December 03, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Lucknow:

Head Constable suspended for negligence during anti-encroachment drive

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh police suspended a head constable for negligence after a vegetable vendor in Kanpur lost both his legs on Friday after being hit by a train. He was collecting his weighing scale and other belongings allegedly thrown on the railway tracks by the local police team during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident reportedly occurred within the limits of Kalyanpur police station area.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the victim, Arslan, could be seen asking for help while lying on the railway track in a grievously injured condition. In the video onlookers and the police were seen trying to help the victim.

Locals who claimed to be present at the time of incident told local presspersons that the incident happened when the victim went to the tracks to pick up his belongings, allegedly thrown by the police on railway tracks during the anti-encroachment drive. Arslan was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Later, senior police officials of Kanpur informed the media that head constable Rakesh Kumar has been suspended for being negligent during the anti-encroachment drive and the victim will be provided best possible medical facility. The police also said that a departmental enquiry has been ordered into the matter.

