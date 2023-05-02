ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. urban local body polls: India's border with Nepal to be sealed Tuesday

May 02, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Maharajganj/Bahraich (UP)

The movement at transit points will be stopped on Tuesday evening and remain shut till Thursday evening

PTI

File photo of Nepali citizens seen crossing the Nepal-India Border from Sonauli area in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

India's border with Nepal will be sealed on May 2, 48-hours before urban local body polls here, to prevent anti-social elements from crossing the boundary and vitiating the election atmosphere, officials here said on Monday.

Urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases — on Thursday (May 4) and May 11. The votes will be counted on May 13. Maharajganj will go to the polls during the first phase of elections on Thursday.

"The Sashastra Seema Bal will enforce the sealing. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed across during this period," District Electoral Officer Satendra Kumar told reporters.

The decision to seal the border was taken during a recent meeting of officials of both countries, he said.

Kumar said traffic movement was banned on the Indo-Nepal border and security personnel were maintaining round-the-clock vigil.

Paramilitary, civil police and intelligence personnel are also keeping a close watch on activities along the border, the official said.

District Election Officer/District Magistrate of Bahraich Dinesh Chandra Singh on Monday said to conduct the urban body elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, it has been decided (in the meeting held with Sashastra Seema Bal) that the Indo-Nepal border will be sealed 48 hours before the polling on May 4.

During this, only emergency services like ambulances and vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to move after a comprehensive check, he added.

Uttar Pradesh shares an 84-kilometre-long open International Border with Nepal.

