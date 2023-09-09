U.P. ups amount to gau sevaks for procuring food for cows

September 09, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to nearly double the amount of money provided to gau sevaks (cow servants) for procuring cattle feed under the Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana, a State-run programme for cow protection. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to review the State’s preparedness in view of lumpy virus, which adversely affects cattle.

“Presently, food is being provided at the rate of ₹30 per cow for the maintenance of destitute cattle sites and all the families serving the cows. Now it should be increased to ₹50 per cow. There should not be any outstanding balance in this regard,” said Mr. Adityanath, in the meeting.

U.P. is continuously pushing for protection of destitute cattle with roughly 11.89 lakh cows being protected in 6,889 sites across the State and 1.85 lakh cows handed over to gau sevaks under the Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana.

“It is necessary to run a special vaccination campaign to protect cattle from lumpy virus. This means ensuring availability of vaccines. As the virus spreads through mosquitoes, special cleanliness campaigns should be conducted in villages and cities in coordination with Rural Development, Urban Development and Animal Husbandry departments. There should be no spread of infection under any circumstances,” Mr. Adityanath said in the meeting.