ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. to repossess land leased to SP leader Azam Khan’s Trust

November 01, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - Lucknow

The previous SP government allocated about 41,181 sq feet of land to the trust through two government orders in September 2006 and February 2007

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi Party leader Azam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to take back more than 41,000 square feet of land given to Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Trust run by the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former 10-time MLA Azam Khan.

The previous SP government allocated about 41,181 sq feet of land to the trust through two government orders in September 2006 and February 2007. The land belonging to the State Education Department was given on a 30-year lease to the trust at an annual rent of ₹ 100.

Opposition parties questioned the U.P. government’s decision alleging the decision not only targeted Mr. Khan but also Muslims in general and children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet today, the proposal to take back land from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust of Rampur was approved. Now children of minorities and the entire Muslim society are becoming victims of the conspiracy to target Azam Khan and eliminate him politically. Attacks on education should stop,” wrote Kunwar Danish Ali, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha member on X.

Mr. Khan, who is considered the SP’s Muslim face has been facing government’s action with more than five dozen cases lodged since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in U.P. Over the last year he has being convicted in four cases. He was acquitted in one of these cases in May, 2023. His conviction in October last year in the same case in which he was later acquitted led to Mr. Khan losing his assembly membership. This caused a by-election, which was won by the BJP’s Akash Saxena.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US