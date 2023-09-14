HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. to provide further training to beneficiaries of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme

Uttar Pradesh earlier called for establishing ‘Vishwakarma complexes’ in every village on the lines of modern malls to strengthen the concept of ‘smart village’ in the hinterland which will help make the rural economy self-reliant.

September 14, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma scheme will be implemented from September 17. As part of the scheme skilled personnel (‘Vishwakarma) who have been trained in 18 trades will receive further instruction through master trainers under the Skill Development Mission.

U.P. will provide advanced training to three lakh skilled personnel out of 30 lakh expected ‘Vishwakarmas’. “Along with implementing the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the U.P. government has devised a plan to enhance skills of skilled personnel. The government has instructed the Skill Development Mission to provide the training,” reads a statement from the U.P. government.

“After verifying the skills of beneficiaries, the government will provide them five days of basic training. Afterwards, 10 percent of ‘Vishwakarma’ will also receive advanced-level training. Advanced training will acquaint them with new techniques to meet changing customer demands and enhance their products,” it added.

Uttar Pradesh earlier called for establishing ‘Vishwakarma complexes’ in every village on the lines of modern malls to strengthen the concept of ‘smart village’ in the hinterland which will help make the rural economy self-reliant. In Hindu mythology ‘Vishwakarma’ is the craftsman’s deity. U.P. government also runs a ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’ to promote development and self-employment. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.