U.P. to monitor migrants outside State

The Uttar Pradesh government has said it would deploy its officers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for the protection of migrant labourers, and also ensure the safety and dignity of its migrant labourers working in foreign countries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to officers to protect the safety, convenience and honour of labourers living in foreign countries, said the government in a media release.

The government would start this in Mumbai first. According to officials privy to the decision, two officers of the U.P. government will be posted in Mumbai. “If anything goes wrong with the migrant labourers, the U.P. officials will talk to the local administration and solve the problem and send a report to the state government,” the government said.

During their presence in Mumbai, the officers will also convey to them information about the schemes being launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for their welfare and well-being. Workers who want to join the new schemes and come back to the State can get the facility, said the government.

Mr. Adityanath also directed the Uttar Pradesh Finance Corporation to monitor the condition of migrant labourers from U.P. living across the country.