U.P. to launch Statewide career guidance programme for minority girls in Varanasi

December 21, 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Minority Affairs Department will launch a new Statewide ‘Upliftment Programme for Minority Girls (UPMG)‘ in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 21. The venue is Madrasa Dayartul Islah Chirage Uloom in Rasoolpura locality.

In the first-of-its-kind seminar in the State, minority girl students will be given career counselling, and job guidance and sensitised to skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities. In the coming weeks, the UPMG will be organised in other districts such as Gorakhpur, Lucknow, among others.

“The department is starting its pan-State initiative from Varanasi for the development of minority girl students. Students from schools, colleges, and universities will participate in the seminar where they will be imparted career counselling, job guidance and also sensitised to skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities. This new initiative is in line with our double-engine government’s development programmes for the welfare of women and girl students hailing from the minority community. Our initiatives are aimed at bringing positive changes in their lives,” told Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, told The Hindu. Mr. Ansari will be chief guest at the event.

Asked about the first seminar being planned from Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, Mr. Ansari added, “You can draw own inferences. Our PM is always committed to the betterment of minority women.”

