U.P. to introduce Officer Desk System for prompt disposal of files in departments

In the proposed Officer Desk System at the departmental level, a Special Secretary, and the Joint Secretary will be deployed at each desk unit along with other officials

September 21, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday announced to launch Officer Desk System soon to accelerate secretariat works and to ensure prompt and transparent disposal of files in various departments. In the first phase, the Desk Officer System will be implemented by forming desk units in 20 departments of the State Secretariat.

“To facilitate the prompt and timely disposal of regulatory work at the Secretariat level, one desk unit will be formed in each of the departments located at the Secretariat. Suggestions were sought from the departments, resulting in 20 Secretariat departments agreeing to adopt the desk officer system, which will soon be put into effect,” reads a statement from the Uttar Pradesh Government.

In the proposed Officer Desk System at the departmental level, a Special Secretary, and the Joint Secretary will be deployed at each desk unit along with other officials. The desk will also deal with various regulatory departmental works. In the initial step, the departments will distribute responsibilities into routine and regulatory functions at the Desk System.

“To effectively establish the Desk Officer System, an initial step involves categorising departmental responsibilities into routine and regulatory functions. In the first phase, the Desk Officer System will be implemented by forming desk units in 20 departments of the Secretariat,” added the State Government.

