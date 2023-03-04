U.P. to get new Vidhan Bhavan building soon

March 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get a new legislative building for the sitting of the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) and the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council), before the 2027 Assembly polls. On the last day of the Budget Session of the State legislature, U.P.’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informed the Vidhan Sabha about the project, which would revamp the Vidhan Bhavan area in Central Lucknow.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana also announced in the House that the U.P. government made arrangements for the new legislature building that may be completed before the end of the term of the present 18th Vidhan Sabha, and an initial amount had also been allocated for the project in the State Budget 2023-24.

Mr. Mahana also added that a few meetings of the present 18th State Assembly of Uttar Pradesh might be held in the new building. The Assembly Speaker also said that action would be taken against the concerned person for the non-availability of one of its machines at the newly established digital gallery of the Vidhan Sabha.

Before the end of the Budget Session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna announced to give a bonus of ₹11,500 to the marshals and security personnel of the State Assembly.

