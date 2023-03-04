HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. to get new Vidhan Bhavan building soon

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana added that a few meetings of the 18th State Assembly of U.P. might be held in the building

March 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the Speaker of the State Vidhan Sabha, Satish Mahana and others in a group photo with all party MLAs after the Budget Session of the state assembly in front of Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Friday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also seen.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the Speaker of the State Vidhan Sabha, Satish Mahana and others in a group photo with all party MLAs after the Budget Session of the state assembly in front of Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Friday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get a new legislative building for the sitting of the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) and the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council), before the 2027 Assembly polls. On the last day of the Budget Session of the State legislature, U.P.’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informed the Vidhan Sabha about the project, which would revamp the Vidhan Bhavan area in Central Lucknow.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana also announced in the House that the U.P. government made arrangements for the new legislature building that may be completed before the end of the term of the present 18th Vidhan Sabha, and an initial amount had also been allocated for the project in the State Budget 2023-24.

Mr. Mahana also added that a few meetings of the present 18th State Assembly of Uttar Pradesh might be held in the new building. The Assembly Speaker also said that action would be taken against the concerned person for the non-availability of one of its machines at the newly established digital gallery of the Vidhan Sabha.

Before the end of the Budget Session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna announced to give a bonus of ₹11,500 to the marshals and security personnel of the State Assembly.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.