U.P. to get its first conservation centre for vultures

Uttar Pradesh is set to get its first conservation centre for endangered vultures. And a gau sadan (cow conservation centre) built by the State government may have led to the selection of the village site for the vulture conservation in Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, as per an official.

The Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre would be set up in the Bhari Baisi village in Pharendra tehsil under the Gorakhpur Forest Division. Covering an area of five hectares, the centre would be developed on the lines of the Pinjore Conservation and Breeding Centre in Haryana, the nation’s first for vultures, the Uttar Pradesh Information department said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sunil Pandey said more than 100 vultures were spotted in the Maghwalia range of the Maharajganj Forest Division in August.

A committee of vultures was also spotted close to a gau sadan built by the State government, said Mr. Pandey in a statement.

Since destitute animals are kept at the gau sadan and they die soon due to their age, it is natural for vultures to be spotted there due to the availability of the dead animals, said Mr. Pandey. “Due to this, Bhari Baisi village was selected [for the conservation centre],” Mr. Pandey said.

Joint project

The vulture conservation centre in Maharajganj would be a joint project of the Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Research Institute. The BNHS has prepared a Detailed Project Report for the centre.

Around 60% of the survey work was complete, Mr. Pandey said.

As per the 2013-14 census, around 900 vultures were found in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, he said.