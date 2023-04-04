ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. to follow revised NCERT textbooks; topics on Mughal empire to be missed

April 04, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - LUCKNOW

U.P. State-Board students will no longer study topics like ‘Kings and Chronicles’, and ‘The Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)‘

Mayank Kumar

The Uttar Pradesh Board decided to remove topics related to the Mughal empire from history textbooks for Standard 12 after the NCERT decision. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) decided to remove topics related to the Mughal empire from history textbooks for Standard 12, the Uttar Pradesh Board schools are following suit. Matter in other subject textbooks have also been omitted.

U.P. State-Board students will no longer study topics like ‘Kings and Chronicles’, and ‘The Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’.

This means that “Badshah Nama” (chronicle of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan), “Akbarnama” (the official chronicle of the reign of Akbar) and information regarding composition of manuscripts and courts, will not be available for reading.

“U.P. follows the NCERT pattern and textbook. If the textbook has been revised, we will follow it,” said the State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to media persons.

Likewise, from Class 11 textbook ‘Themes In World History’, topics like ‘Industrial Revolution’ and ‘Confrontation of cultures’ have been removed.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which governs education in the State, uploaded the subject-wise rationalised syllabus of NCERT on the website. The NCERT, while rationalising the syllabus, cited overlapping in certain sections and also dropped portions in Political Science like chapters on ‘US hegemony in world politics’ and ‘The Cold War Era’ from the Class 12 textbook.

