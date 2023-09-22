U.P. to contribute significantly in India’s $5 trillion economy goal, says President

September 22, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - LUCKNOW

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show described it as a welcome step and hoped the event will be a significant milestone in the state’s developmental journey. She added as India is determined to become the third largest economy in the world, the most populous state will contribute significantly to India’s goal of becoming a $ five trillion economy by achieving its own target of $ one trillion economy.

”Showcasing different products from ‘One District One Product’ is commendable. I congratulate all the participants who have come to the International Trade Show. Along with handicrafts based products, entrepreneurs from the state, including women one’s are showcasing their products,” said Ms. Murmu, addressing the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“India is determined to become the third largest economy in the world. Uttar Pradesh will contribute significantly to India’s goal of achieving five trillion dollar economy,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President hailed U.P.’s Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), eco system adding the state has done a commendable job by increasing exports despite being a landlocked state. “The state tops among all the states with 96 lakh MSME units. Despite being a landlocked state, the state’s exports is taking a leap by increasing from ₹88,000 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1,75,000 crore in 2022-23. It shows the hard work and ability of the entrepreneurs from U.P.,” said the President.

Speaking on the occasion U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State recognised its potential and moved from a BIMARU state to a prosperous state.

“In the last six years, U.P. moved from a BIMARU state to become a prosperous state. The state is making significant contribution to the Indian economy. The new Uttar Pradesh is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills now,” said the U.P. CM.

The show is likely to see participation of 70,000 people from at least 40 countries and will witness showcasing of One District One Product products and other products manufactured across the state by more than 2,000 exhibitors who are participating in the trade show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT