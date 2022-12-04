U.P. to commence vocational training in Kasturba Vidyalayas for 100% girls

December 04, 2022 01:00 am | Updated December 03, 2022 10:50 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday instructed the upgraded Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas to provide vocational training to 100% girl students in the schools.

The Director General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, issued an order which said that parent meetings would be held to generate awareness about the value of vocational training at the community level, with cooperation from the district school inspector (DSI), the principal, DPMU and the district coordinator of skill development mission, district basic education officer, and district coordinator girl education.

The Education department asked the Kasturba Balika Vidyalayas to convert a room within the hostel itself into a training room, if one was not already there. One full-time instructor would have to be given control over the programme’s implementation by nominating him as the nodal officer.

Schools have been asked to assign trades to girls based on their interests during pre-counselling. It should be mandatory to report the attendance of female students undergoing training on the government’s Prerna portal. Additionally, it should be ensured that the enrolment in the institution met the target rate of 100% and that all female students attended the training sessions in full.

A warning has also been issued along with the directive that the district coordinator for girl education and warden would face harsh disciplinary punishment, if a different circumstance was discovered during physical verification or a surprise inspection.

