U.P. teachers unions call off boycott of panchayat polls counting

LUCKNOW

02 May 2021 02:33 IST

Following directions from SC on safety protocols

The Uttar Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh, a federation of teachers unions, on Saturday called off its decision to boycott the counting of the State Panchayat polls due on Sunday citing assurances of safety by the State government against COVID-19 following directions of the Supreme Court.

The Uttar Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh had earlier decided to boycott the counting claiming that over 700 teachers on polling duty during the panchayat elections had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

After a meeting with the U.P. chief secretary on Saturday evening, the Mahasangh said it would follow the directions of the Supreme Court and work as per the COVID-19 safety norms. The government assured them of safety measures during the counting, said the Mahasangh.

In a statement to its district units, the Mahasangh said, If the facilities are not available or the COVID-19 safety norms are not followed in any district to immediately inform so we can go ahead with the boycott of the counting.”