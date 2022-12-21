U.P. targets to make Ganga clean before `Kumbh’ 2025

December 21, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Before the commencement of `Prayagraj Kumbh 2025’, the Uttar Pradesh government has vowed to make the river Ganga clean through the ‘Namami Gange’ mission. U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave guidelines for it while reviewing the implementation of the ‘Namami Gange’ project. Mr. Adityanath directed officials to expedite the process of installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) to save the rivers from sewage dirt and toxic water, and called for more efforts for urban solid waste management in order to ensure uninterrupted and clean flow of all the rivers, including the Ganga.

Mr. Adityanath called the river Ganga central to India’s faith, and asked for the people’s co-operation to clean the river and its tributeries. “The River Ganga is a unique gift of nature to Uttar Pradesh. The river covers a major part of Uttar Pradesh. It is the central point of our faith and also the mainstay of the economy,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Mr. Adityanath emphasised on the need for water sports tourism, on the ghats of the Ganga. “Every ghat of Maa Ganga is holy. There are many pilgrimage sites, places of historical and cultural importance and immense natural beauty, along its banks,” the CM said. He called for developing wildlife tourism and river cruise. “There is immense potential for adventure and water sport tourism here. We should develop the model of river cruise and wildlife tourism with facilities for water sport and camping,” Mr. Adityanath added.

