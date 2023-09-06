ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. student slap case | SC seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to State

September 06, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Police had booked the U.P. teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework

The Hindu Bureau

Tripta Tyagi, Principal of Neha Public School, speaks to the media on the viral video alleging U.P. teacher asking children to slap classmate. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on September 6 issued notice on a plea by activist Tushar Gandhi for a time-bound investigation into a video that allegedly shows a Muslim student being slapped by his classmates on the instructions of his teacher.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal has sought a status report from the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police on the investigation. The top court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and sought its reply by September 25.

ALSO READ
The many faces of Islamophobia

Also Read | Muslim student taken to Meerut for checkup; likely to be admitted to govt. school for studies

The court scheduled the next hearing on September 15.

The Muzaffarnagar Police had booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the State education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

(With PTI inpus)

