UP STF raids press printing fake NCERT books in Meerut

22 August 2020 15:32 IST

In a joint operation of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Meerut police on Friday, duplicate National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) books worth ₹35 crores have been recovered from a godown in Meerut. The printing press has been sealed and 12 persons have been detained. Sachin Gupta, the alleged mastermind, is said to be a close relative of a local BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta, officials said.

Brijesh Singh, DSP, UP STF said on Friday the team raided a godown on Achrauta-Kashipur road in Partapur area of Meerut. “At least 10 lakh books, with the NCERT and its logo printed on them, were recovered from the godown. The workers present said that the books were published in Mohakampur Enclave. When we reached there, we found that the accused had escaped after trying to set the books and printing press on fire. The fire was controlled in no time,” he said.

Mr Singh told The Hindu that it was a large setup and was in operation at the said location for the last 18 months. “On Saturday, a team raided another unit of Mr Gupta in Gajraula area in Amroha district,” he said, adding the NCERT officials had been informed about the unauthorised press and the godown. “The counting and recording of details is a tedious process and will take some time,” he said

Mr Singh said when Mr Sachin was called he promised to join the probe with papers but he didn’t turn up. He said he could not confirm his association with the BJP but during the investigation, a hoarding and pamphlets at the press were found which suggested Sanjeev Gupta’s association with the party.

Ajay Sahni SSP, Meerut told reporters during preliminary investigation it emerged that the duplicate books worth Rs 35 crores were being supplied to different districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. “We have sealed the godown and the printing press and a case has been registered against Sachin Gupta and his associates for committing forgery and violating sections of the Copyright Act for printing duplicate books,” he said.

According to officials, the retail bookshop owners could also be involved in the racket. “The original NCERT books are published only in Delhi in a secured environment. They are sold at 15% discount on full payment in advance. Here, the books were being sold at 30 % discount with no advance payment. It indicates the involvement of retail and wholesale book shop owners in the rackets,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP through a tweet, saying the party that changes education policy should first teach moral education to its leaders. Denying media reports that described Mr Sachin as the son of Mr Gupta, Mukesh Singhal, President of the BJP unit of the Meerut said, "Sachin Gupta was the nephew of Sanjeev Gupta, vice president of the Meerut BJP unit and he would take strict action if Mr Gupta is found involved in any criminal activity."