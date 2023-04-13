HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. STF kills Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son, another accused in encounter

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court on April 13, 2023, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case

April 13, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, and another accused Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on April 13, 2023, according to officials.

Asad Ghulam were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

“Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the U.P. STF team,” Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar said.

“The U.P. STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited,” the officer added.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

Reacting to reports of the encounter of Asad and Ghulam, Umesh Pal’s mother and wife, said, “Justice served”.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court on April 13, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam around 11:10 a.m. amid security deployment.

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at more than a dozen locations in the State as part of its ongoing money laundering case against the former MP. Multiple teams of the ED, searched premises of close aides of Mr. Ahmed, including his lawyer Soulat Hanif.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.