U.P. slap row | FIR against Alt News co-founder for ‘revealing’ identity of Muslim student

A video of the school teacher Tripta Tyagi went gone viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2 was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework

August 28, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

PTI
Tripta Tyagi, Principal of Neha Public School speaks to the media on the viral video in which a Muslim student was seen being slapped by his classmates. File

Tripta Tyagi, Principal of Neha Public School speaks to the media on the viral video in which a Muslim student was seen being slapped by his classmates. File | Photo Credit: ANI

An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on August 28 for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

ALSO READ
U.P. school incident a result of BJP-RSS’ hate-filled politics: Congress

Also Read | Videos of U.P. slap incident taken down on X in India

The complainant Vishnu Dutt alleged that Mr. Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

ALSO READ
Muzaffarnagar slap row: Muslim student taken to Meerut for checkup; likely to be admitted to govt. school for studies

On Friday, a video of the school teacher Tripta Tyagi had gone viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2, was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework, leading to widespread condemnation.

Also Read | Student slap incident throws light on poor quality of schooling in rural Uttar Pradesh

A case was registered against the teacher on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint by the boy's family.

Ms. Tyagi, in her defence, said the video had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter and claimed that it was shot by the student's uncle.

The teacher said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

