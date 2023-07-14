ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. ‘s ‘Rahat Chaupal’ aims to educate people on disaster management

July 14, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Lucknow

The objective of Rahat Choupal is to reduce losses due to disasters and to protect the general public from effects of floods at the village level

The Hindu Bureau

A man rides a bullock cart through a flooded street after heavy rainfall, in Mathura. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise ‘Rahat Choupals’ aimed at preventing damage caused by floods and to make people aware of actions to take during emergencies as it gets ready to tackle floods in some districts of Uttar Pradesh caused by rains and rivers in spate.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said on Thursday that since it has been raining for the past few days in some districts it had become necessary to take flood management measures besides relief and rescue works. He added that Rahat Choupals are to be organised in all flood-sensitive villages.

“The main objective of Rahat Choupal is to prevent losses due to disasters and to protect the general public from the side effects of floods at the village level. Additionally, it is necessary to make people aware of what they should do in case of a calamity in future,” said the Relief Commissioner adding the District Magistrates of concerned districts should conduct at least five Rahat Chaupals in villages, followed by 10 by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), 15 by the Deputy District Magistrate.

A U.P. government statement adds, “Due to the possibility of flood, the Rahat Choupal should be organised on a priority basis in every Majra of sensitive villages and all employees must be present at the chaupal, especially revenue personnel who are directly responsible for disaster relief. They should answer the queries of villagers. Local accountants, revenue inspectors, naib tehsildar etc. should be introduced to villagers so they know whom to contact in case of a disaster”.

