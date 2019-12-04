U.P. Raj Bhavan gets threat letter

Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Tuesday got a letter threatening to blow it up if the Governor does not leave the place in 10 days time.
A Raj Bhavan statement said the letter was from “TSPC Jharkhand”, an apparent reference to the Maoist group Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee.
The letter threatened to blow up the Raj Bhavan with dynamite.
The matter is being taken seriously, the statement added.
Hemath Rao, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Anandiben Patel, has sent the letter to the State’s home department, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.