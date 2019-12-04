Other States

U.P. Raj Bhavan gets threat letter

more-in

Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Tuesday got a letter threatening to blow it up if the Governor does not leave the place in 10 days time.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the letter was from “TSPC Jharkhand”, an apparent reference to the Maoist group Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee.

The letter threatened to blow up the Raj Bhavan with dynamite.

The matter is being taken seriously, the statement added.

Hemath Rao, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Anandiben Patel, has sent the letter to the State’s home department, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 4:45:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-raj-bhavan-gets-threat-letter/article30155241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY