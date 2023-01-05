ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. pushes for self-sustainable model for running ‘Gaushala’

January 05, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - LUCKNOW

He called for linking it with natural farming, cow dung paint etc. to make it financially secure

Mayank Kumar

UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeds jaggery to cows at a shelter in the premises of Gorakhpur Temple. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday pushed for developing a self-sustainable model for running a ‘gaushala’ in the State and called for linking it with natural farming, cow dung paint etc. to make it financially secure. Mr. Adityanath was reviewing a presentation for the large cow shelters (`vrihad gaushala’) in the State in the presence of senior officials from the Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Finance department. He also went through a presentation on the construction of cow shelters in the State that could accommodate 2,000–3,000 animals.

“Cow shelters should be linked to natural farming, cow dung paint etc., that will make the `gaushalas’ financially strong and help them to bear the expenses for the maintenance and rearing of the cows themselves”, said Mr. Adityanath.

The Chief Minister added that for the operation of the ‘gaushala’, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) could be signed with interested non-government organisations (NGOs) while making necessary arrangements. In the meeting the Animal Husbandry department was asked to avoid the situation of indecision and prepare an action plan for cow service on the basis of priority.

Taking `Sahbhagita Yojana’ forward

Mr. Adityanath asked the concerned departments to take forward the government’s ambitious ‘Sahbhagita Yojana’ across the State. Under the scheme, farmers rearing destitute cattle are being given ₹900 per cow per month. It should be paid to the farmers after land verification.

“Special care should be taken so that no cow dies due to cold and hunger in the State. To increase milk production and to control destitute cattle, speed up the breed improvement scheme. Under this scheme, cattle rearers can improve the breed of cattle by getting artificial insemination done in government veterinary hospitals. With this, the production of milk will increase, as well as a new breed of cattle will also be developed,” added Mr. Adityanath, according to a government’s release.

“With this, the production of milk will increase, as well as a new breed of cattle will also be developed”Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister

