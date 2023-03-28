U.P. Public Service Commission’s new Subordinate Services exam pattern draws mixed response

March 28, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to remove the mandatory optional subject in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination, drew a mixed response from aspirants and coaching institutes.

Some argued that the introduction of two new papers featuring State-centric General Studies would give a fairer chance to aspirants as scaling/moderation in the optional paper has been done away with.

Others said that the latest move is likely to make it more difficult for aspirants who primarily focus on Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) and considered the UPPSC exam a secondary option — they would now have to re-strategise their preparation for the State exam with the removal of optional paper. Moreover, students from other States would have to put in extra effort in preparing for the U.P.-centric General Studies papers.

“The decision is a mixed bag having both positive and negative aspects. The advantage of the changed pattern is that, now, scaling/moderation of subjects is gone, which was troubling many students. The new pattern brings every aspirant on a level playing field. It’s disadvantageous for those who have been preparing since many years for the old pattern. They will now have to make a sudden shift. It will also be challenging for aspirants from other States as they have to prepare exclusively for General Studies related to U.P.,” Atul Mishra, who runs Brahm IAS, a popular Civil Services coaching institute in Prayagraj, said.

The scaling or moderation of marks in the optional paper under the earlier exam pattern was considered a problematic issue as many believed that it was not being carried out properly, and provided an advantage to candidates taking Science subjects. Even the Supreme Court in 2018 had found the scaling method of the UPPSC’s Subordinate Services exam “arbitrary”.

The scaling process introduced in 1996 was aimed at bringing parity between different subjects. It converted the marks of one optional subject to the score of another subject and tried to ensure uniformity. The ‘raw marks’ awarded in different subjects were converted into a ‘score’ on a common scale by applying a statistical formula. The ‘raw marks’ when converted to a common scale were known as the ‘scaled marks’.

“It is natural that Science optional aspirants got more marks in their optional paper in comparison to Humanities candidates appearing in a Humanities optional, but the conversion or scaling of the marks was not done accurately,” Mr. Mishra, who has been in the coaching sector since 2006, said.

Some accounts suggest more than one lakh students prepare for the UPPSC’s Subordinate Services exam in Prayagraj alone, while many other aspirants from better-off families prepare for the examination whilst based in New Delhi. Students who prepare for the UPSC CSE also consider the UPPSC’s Subordinate Services exam a back-up option.

Students preparing for the UPPSC’s Subordinate Services exam along with the UPSC CSE also feel the latest decision is likely to make it difficult for them to compete in the State exam. “In both the UPSC and UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) examination, we need to select optional subjects, the syllabus of which was the same for both. Hence, it was easy for serious UPSC CSE aspirants to qualify in the UPPSC exam. But now, we will have to prepare separately for the newly introduced General Studies papers,” Deepak Kumar, a Delhi-based UPSC CSE aspirant who hails from Lucknow, said.